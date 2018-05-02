Shh! Modi finds Voldemort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pulled off a communication feat in his Mann ki Baat on Sunday that has gifted India a new Voldemort, similar to the fictional Harry Potter character who strikes such terror that he is referred to as “You Know Who’ or “He Who Must Not Be Named’.

The Voldemort avatar for India is not a person but a country: That Which Must Not Be Named.Living up to his reputation as the Great Communicator, the Prime Minister has managed not to mention “China’ in the latest episode of his radio broadcast while referring to the clash along the Line of Actual Control and paying tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed.

The English transcript uploaded by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not mention “China’ although the speech had several indirect references to the belligerent neighbour.