CJI Sharad Bobde poses on Harley Davidson in Nagpur

Twitter wonders where’s the mask and helmet

Nagpur: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde surprised netizens after a recent picture of him riding the Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020 went viral on social media. Reportedly, the picture was taken in Nagpur and the high-end bike belongs to the son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonba Musale from the Orange city.

Meanwhile, after the picture went viral, Twitterati wondered where was CJI Bobde’s mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the helmet. “Without helmet and riding a bike belonging to BJP leader’s son, does not suite the Chief Justice of India,” a Twitter user said. “Hello @DGPMaharashtra and @trafficngp CJI Bobde not wearing helmet while driving bike and also not wearing mask. Will any action would be taken according to IPC 188? Or laws are meant for only poors?” wrote another Twitter user.

CJI Bobde had earlier expressed his fondness for motorcycles. He had said that he used to ride a Bullet manufactured by Indian company Royal Enfield. Speaking to Media, Justice Bobde talked about his love for bikes. “I like to ride bikes. I used to have a Bullet,” Mr Bobde said when asked about his special interest and preferred motorcycle brand.

In 2019, he had met with an accident while test-riding a motorcycle. He had reportedly fractured his ankle. The accident had kept him away from his court duties as well as the Supreme Court Collegium meetings.