DPS Lava conducts 10th edition of Breaking Barriers

‘DECODING THE CHINA CONUNDRUM’

“India has always wanted friendly ties with its neighbours; we want to live in harmony and peace.” – ShriNarendraModi

When our Prime Minister said this he also meant that we have the might and the right to defend our sovereignty and repel all aggression.

The 10th edition of Breaking Barriers hosted by Delhi Public School Varanasi, Nashik and Lava Nagpur witnessed Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, and VSM (Bar) breaking all barriers of misinformation. Sir has had an illustrious career with the Indian Army. His last assignment in service was as the Military Secretary of the Indian Army.

General Syed Ata Hasnain gave deep insight into the historical perspective of Sino Indian relations and how these give rise to present situations. China, he said views India as a potential threat to its dreams of becoming the world power and is indulging in ‘Wolf Warrior Diplomacy’. His astute comments and discerning observations made the entire session engrossing and enriching.

India, said the General, is a confident nation that has grown democratically. We are a trusting and ethical nation and have the will and the readiness to resist China. The General exuded dynamism and positivity. To a generation of students who have very little knowledge of the chequered history of China’s relations with India and the role played by Pakistan and now Nepal, the session was informative and incisive.It will help them comprehend the current situation and value the role played by the Armed Forces.

The webinar was moderated by Dr. PushpyDutta, Principal DPS Nashik. ArushiGarg and Aditya Kumar of DPS Nashik, DivyashreeJha and AyushiKumari of DPS Varanasi and Om Pawar of DPS Lava Nagpur asked thought provoking questions that the General appreciated and responded to readily.

This webinar broke barriers posed by closed mind-sets, lack of knowledge and awareness.