Shashi Tharoor’s visit to Nagpur on 1st and 2nd Oct, Ashish Deshmukh present at nomination.

“Congress leader and Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor filed nomination today for the election of All India Congress President. Dr. Shashi Tharoor is a popular Congress MP who has done remarkable work for the nation at the international level. It’s very welcoming thing that the election of Congress President is being done in a democratic manner. This is an important step for decentralization in the party and the future of Congress is bright. Mrs. Soniaji Gandhi and Shri. Rahulji Gandhi contributed a lot to strengthen the party. This is an important step taken by the Congress elites for the elections in a democratic manner so that the party can take a higher flight. Dr. Shashi Tharoor has cordial relations with everyone in the party. He has the ability to show a new direction to the party. I believe that he will be able to handle the responsibility of bringing the Congress to power in the country by taking the party forward with new strength. If he seriously deals with issues like unemployment, industry, agriculture, inflation then Congress will have fruitful days. By doing transparent politics, he will definitely convey the thought of Congress to the people at the grassroots level. If you want a rejuvenated, bigger and dynamic Congress party, Dr. Shashi Tharoor is the right candidate. He has the open support of Congress delegates in 12 states and is getting the support of Congress leaders and activists from all over India. He will be elected for sure”, expressed by former MLA, Congress leader & Member of Parliamentary Board, MPCC Dr. Ashishrao R. Deshmukh. Dr. Shashi Tharoor filed nomination for the election of All India Congress President on 30th September at New Delhi. Dr. Ashishrao R. Deshmukh was also present at the time of nomination.

For that reason, on 1st and 2nd October 2022, Dr. Shashi Tharoor is visiting Nagpur. To hear out his thoughts all congress delegates and karyakartas must come, appealed Dr. Ashishrao R. Deshmukh. A press conference will be held on 1st October 2022 at 6.00 pm at Dikshabhumi, Nagpur.

