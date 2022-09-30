Felicitation program organised for Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Nagpur: On behalf of the World Non-Violence Day Organizing Committee, a felicitation program on the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has been organized at Variety square on October 2 at 9 am. On this occasion, respects will be paid to Gandhi’s statue. After that, swarasamunanjali will be performed through hymns.

Mahatma Gandhi showed the world the path of truth and non-violence. His thoughts for universal unity and human welfare are still a guide today. That is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as Non-Violence Day all over the world. In order to maintain social unity and brotherhood in the country, there has been a need to establish pantheism as mentioned by Gandhiji.

