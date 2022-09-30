Felicitation program organised for Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Nagpur: On behalf of the World Non-Violence Day Organizing Committee, a felicitation program on the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has been organized at Variety square on October 2 at 9 am. On this occasion, respects will be paid to Gandhi’s statue. After that, swarasamunanjali will be performed through hymns.
Mahatma Gandhi showed the world the path of truth and non-violence. His thoughts for universal unity and human welfare are still a guide today. That is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as Non-Violence Day all over the world. In order to maintain social unity and brotherhood in the country, there has been a need to establish pantheism as mentioned by Gandhiji.
With the aim of inculcating Gandhian thought in the society and introducing Gandhian philosophy to the new generation, a program is held every year to greet Jayanti. Former Union Minister Vilasrao Muttemwar, MLA Vikas Thackeray and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Vishal Muttemwar have appealed to citizens to attend this program in large numbers.