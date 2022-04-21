Sharif demands removal of ‘tainted’ Edn Officer Katolkar from the post

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Chairman of RTE Action Committee Mohd Shahid Sharif has demanded immediate removal of Education Officer (Middle) Ravindra Katolkar.

According to Sharif, a criminal case has been registered against Katolkar at Wardha Police Station under Sections 406, 420, 468, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (FIR No. 377/2015) during his tenure in Wardha district. Katolkar is on bail granted by Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, he added.

Sharif further said that a complaint against the tainted Education Officer was submitted to the Principal Secretary, Education Department demanding immediate removal from the post. “How can Katolkar hold the important post despite facing criminal cases? Why was he appointed to the post by Mantralaya?” Sharif questioned.

