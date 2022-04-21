NDS takes action against 6 firms for dumping building debris on roads, using plastic bags

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) of NMC on Wednesday initiated action against six establishments in Dhantoli, Gandhibagh, Managalwari and Lakadganj Zones under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The NDS recovered a fine of Rs 60,000 from the offending firms.

In Dhantoli Zone, the NDS took action against Chaitanya Apartment builder in New Manish Nagar for dumping construction material along roadside and thus creating traffic problem. A fine of Rs 10,000 was recovered from the builder.

Similarly, the Nuisance Detection Squad initiated action against Soni Hospital in Adivasi Nagar, Minimata Nagar under Lakadganj Zone. The NDS found bio-medical waste was mixed with general waste and thrown at an unauthorised place. The hospital was fined Rs 25,000. Similarly, Murli Builder in Mangalwari Zone was also fined Rs 10,000 for dumping building debris on the road in Nara.

Advertisement

The Nuisance Detection Squad of Gandhibagh and Dhantoli Zone also initiated action for using banned plastic bags. Two firms, Radha Polymer and Jayesh Traders in Itwari were found using banned plastic bags. The two firms were fined Rs 10,000 each.

In Dhantoli Zone, a firm named Metro Cafe in Manish Nagar was also found using banned plastic bags and was fined Rs 5,000.

The action was initiated under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B and under the leadership of NDS Chief Veersen Tambe and his team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement