Nagpur’s Addl CP Fulari, DCPs Shinde, Kalwania transferred

Nagpur: In a major reshuffle, the Home Department of Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred and promoted many IPS officers across the state.

Nagpur’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP) Sunil Fulari has been transferred on promotion as Inspector General of Police (IGP). He has been posted as IGP, Motor Transport Department. Neeva Jain, a 2008 batch IPS officer, and SP Osmanabad, has been sent to Nagpur as Additional Commissioner of Police South Region on promotion. She has previously worked in CID Pune, Amravati, SRPF Pune Group 1.

City’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Akshay Shinde, who was heading Economic Offence Wing (EoW ), will now be Superintendent of Police Osmanabad district. DCP Zone V Manish Kalwania has been posted as SP Aurangabad Rural.

