Sharad Pawar sees no threat to MVA Govt

Advertisement

Nagpur/New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President on Tuesday said he sees no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government in Maharashtra and called the turmoil after the rebellion by Minister Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena’s “internal matter”.

Pawar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of planning to topple the MVA Government and said that he had full faith in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while assuring that the ruling alliance will find a solution to the crisis.