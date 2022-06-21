Sharad Pawar sees no threat to MVA Govt

Nagpur/New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President on Tuesday said he sees no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government in Maharashtra and called the turmoil after the rebellion by Minister Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena’s “internal matter”.
Pawar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of planning to topple the MVA Government and said that he had full faith in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while assuring that the ruling alliance will find a solution to the crisis.
“This is an internal issue of the Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we are with them. We do not think there is any need for change in the government,” Pawar told the media in Delhi on a day when Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde remained holed up, along with over two dozen MLAs, in a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat since June 20 Legislative Council elections fuelling rumours of a rebellion within the party and spelling trouble for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the State.
“Eknath Shinde has never conveyed to us that he wants to be the CM,” Pawar said in response to a question about Shinde wanting to be the Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, another Minister Dada Bhuse has gone incommunicado. He is believed to be in touch with the rebel camp. Bhuse is also known to be a close aide of Eknath Shinde. Nine more Shiv Sena leaders are likely to join the 26 rebel MLAs at Le Meridien hotel in Surat, Gujarat.