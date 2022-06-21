8thInternational Yoga Day celebration at The Achievers School.

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Achievers School celebrated 8th International Yoga Day on 21st June 2022 with great enthusiasm.‘Yoga is essentially a practice for your soul, working through the medium of your body.’Miss Tanya Khastriya and Mast JayeshMudeof Grade X demonstrated various Pranayamas and Asanasconveying the message of keeping mind and body fit through asanas.

Founder Director Mrs. SapnaKatiyar motivated students to adopt Yoga in their lifestyle and keep themselves fit.Director-Academics and Principal-Dr.PriyadarshiniDeoghare, appreciated the students for their enthralling performance and briefed about the essence of Yogic exercises on the health of individuals.