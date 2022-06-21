Man arrested for raping 6-year-old in Pachpaoli, accused had exploited minor boy in 2015

Advertisement

Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police have arrested a 53-year-old man on the charges of raping a 6-year-old girl here, on Saturday June 18. The accused identified as Talib Kamal alias Baihara Khalid Ansari (53), had committed a similar crime back in 2015, informed police sources.

Ansari, a labourer, is a friend of the victim’s father, who also earns livelihood on daily wages. On Saturday night, the accused reportedly came to the victim’s house and took her out. He reportedly took her to his house where he sexually exploited her. The accused also threatened the minor girl of dire consequences if she tells anyone regarding this incident.