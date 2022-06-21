Man arrested for raping 6-year-old in Pachpaoli, accused had exploited minor boy in 2015

Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police have arrested a 53-year-old man on the charges of raping a 6-year-old girl here, on Saturday June 18. The accused identified as Talib Kamal alias Baihara Khalid Ansari (53), had committed a similar crime back in 2015, informed police sources.
Ansari, a labourer, is a friend of the victim’s father, who also earns livelihood on daily wages. On Saturday night, the accused reportedly came to the victim’s house and took her out. He reportedly took her to his house where he sexually exploited her. The accused also threatened the minor girl of dire consequences if she tells anyone regarding this incident.
On Sunday, the victim’s mother found something amiss with her daughter’s behaviour. On being asked about her health, the victim narrated the entire horrifying episode to her mother. Shocked to know what their little girl has been subjected to, her parents reportedly stormed into Ansari’s house. Victim’s father reportedly attacked Ansari with a wooden stick, following which he was also booked by the cops.
Following the medical examination of the victim, Pachpaoli Police registered a case under Sections 376(1)(A), 377, 506 of the IPC read with Sections 4,6 of the POCSO Act and placed accused Ansari under arrest.