Shankar Nagar murder: MCOCA invoked against Hiranwar, his gang

Nagpur: Eight members of dreaded Hiranwar gang have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Nagpur police. The gang was involved in the murder of Saroj alias Sonu Khan who was stoned to death at Shankar Nagar petrol pump on July 14.

According to reports, MCOCA has been invoked against the mastermind of the gang Suraj alias Sandeep Hiranwar. Other members of the gang who faced the police heat are Nagya alias Nageshwar Dhurve, Maruti Warthi, Aalo alias Akash Masram, Akshay Bhalavi, Rushabh Harikhede alias Bajaj, Dhiraj Salame and Sanjay alias Sanju Maraskolhe. All the gang members were arrested for Sonu’s murder. They were produced in a court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till August 1.

The accused had reportedly told police that the murder was an outcome of a quarrel following an accident between their auto and Sonu’s car. The gang had also taken CCTV recordings from the petrol pump. Hiranwar told the cops that he threw the DVR in Nag River near Shankar Nagar Square. However, even 15 days later, the cops could not find the DVR.

