Ajit Pawar on Vidarbha tour from July 28

Nagpur: The Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Ajit Pawar will tour Vidarbha from July 28 to review the situation in the region following floods. During his visit, Pawar will interact with people, farmers, public representatives and officers and take stock of the losses.

On Thursday, Pawar will visit Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Nagpur. On Friday, he will tour Wardha, Yavatmal districts and later on July 30, he will visit Marathwada to review the losses.

Pawar has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged them to convene a special session of the State Legislature to give respite to the affected people.

