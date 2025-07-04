Shalarth ID scam: Senior education officer from Gadchiroli in SIT net

Advertisement



Nagpur: Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nagpur police, constituted to probe the Shalarth ID scam, has netted another big fish, a Superintendent with Education Office, Middle School, Gadchiroli.

Ravindra Salame (45), a resident of Nehru Nagar, Bhojapur, in Bela tehsil of Bhandara district, was placed under arrest for his role in appointment of ineligible persons as teachers in aided schools. Salame was found guilty during his stint with Bhandara Zilla Parishad. The first accused who was arrested in the scam was Parag Pudke, a resident of Lakhani, Bhandara district, whose illegal appointment triggered the probe whose expanse is widening with each passing day.

Pudke allegedly did not have any requisite qualification nor experience and yet he was given appointment as Head Master in Nanaji Pudke Vidyalaya, Jevnala, Bhandara District. Pudke was not even Assistant Teacher and despite that, he made it directly to the post of Head Master raising eyebrows before the lid blew off the scam. To ensure Pudke’s appointment, a bogus clearance order of Education Officer, Middle School, Nagpur Zilla Parishad, was issued along with a letter about continuous working to ensure eligibility of the appointment to the top post on letter head of SKB School,Yadav Nagar.

The accused collaborated with Mahendra Mhaiskar, accused No. 6 in the case, to facilitate the illegal appointment. These bogus documents were presented in Bhandara Zilla Parishad that cleared the appointment without proper scrutiny that indicated complicity with the other accused persons. He was booked under section 465, 468, 471, 472, 409, 120 (b) and 34 of IPC. Salame was picked up by SIT on Thursday and he was produced before a magistrate which remanded him to police custody.