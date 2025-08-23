Shalarth ID scam: Nagpur court grants bail to Dy Dir (Edn) Wanjari

Nagpur: The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Court No.10, Nagpur, presided over by S K Sonawane, has granted regular bail to Deputy Director of Education, Chintaman Gulabrao Wanjari, in the infamous Shalarth ID scam.

Wanjari was arrested on May 22, 2025, in a case registered at Cyber Police Station, Nagpur, for offences under Section 66(c) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(1), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to the prosecution, Wanjari served as Education Officer (Primary), Nagpur Division, from June 13, 2018, to December 24, 2021. During his tenure, 253 fake Shalarth IDs were allegedly created for private aided and partially aided teachers and staff, causing huge losses to the state exchequer.

Adv Dipenn Jagyasi and Adv Parag Vidhani, argued that Wanjari was falsely implicated. He relied on an interim inquiry report submitted by Dr Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education, which stated that Education Officers (Primary) cannot be held responsible for fake Shalarth IDs. He further argued that the chargesheet of nearly 2000 pages has already been filed, and all documentary and electronic evidence has been seized.

APP Priyanka Kabade opposed bail, citing seriousness of the economic offence. However, the court found merit in the defence arguments and granted regular bail to Wanjari.