Children’s Day Out: Nagpur’s streets come alive with vibrant Tanha Pola celebration!

Nagpur: The streets of the Orange City turned into a carnival of colours and laughter on Saturday, August 23, as children took centre stage in the vibrant celebrations of Tanha Pola, an age-old festival unique to Nagpur and Vidarbha.

Dressed in festive attire, thousands of youngsters paraded through localities carrying beautifully decorated wooden bulls, a symbolic tribute to the animal that has long been central to agrarian life. The excitement was palpable as families and neighbourhoods joined in, turning the city into a mosaic of tradition and joy.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This year marked the 236th edition of the festival, first introduced in 1789 by Nagpur’s second king, Shrimant Raje Raghuji Maharaj Bhonsale. Recognising the importance of bulls in agriculture, he began the practice of gifting wooden replicas to children, teaching them to respect and honour the animal that sustains rural life.

The rituals remain deeply rooted in tradition. A symbolic gate decorated with jalebis, fruits, chocolates, and biscuits was erected, followed by the lighting of a mango-wood pyre and puja. Children then performed the customary gate-breaking ritual before being treated to food, sweets, and small rewards, reinforcing the spirit of community sharing.

Across the city, localities hosted competitions of decorated wooden bulls and fancy dress parades. The creativity of the children shone through in their colourful displays, with winners walking away with bicycles, toys, and cash prizes.

For Nagpur, Tanha Pola is not just a festival but a cultural bridge across generations, a reminder of the city’s agrarian roots and its living traditions. As the children proudly carried forward the legacy, the day truly became a “Children’s Day Out” steeped in history, festivity, and community bonding.