Shah Rukh tweet of Nagpur police becomes a hit

Nagpur: The person running the Twitter handle of Nagpur Police has made such a post which is very much discussed these days. Actually, recently Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’. The actor enthralled his fans in his never-before-seen avatar.
SRK was wrapped in bandages, just like someone who suffers a head injury after an accident. Whenever something new comes to the fore, funny memes always become a hit and the Nagpur Police were also not different in this matter.
The Twitter handle of Nagpur Police posted a picture as a teaser warning Netizens that if they don’t wear helmets, their condition will be like Shah Rukh’s look in the teaser. Netizens, who have never been silent on these matters, also appreciated the post and assured to follow the guidelines of Nagpur Police.