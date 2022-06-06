Malls to be set up at Tehsil places for goods made by women’s groups in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Malls shall be set up through Zilla Parishad (ZP) at district headquarters as well as at tehsil places to provide a platform for exhibition and sale of goods made by women’s groups, announced Sunil Kedar, Animal Husbandry Minister.

He was speaking at ‘Saras’ exhibition going on at Mankapur Indoor Sports Complex. The three-day exhibition, having 150 stalls of women’s self-help groups, concluded on Sunday. On the inaugural day of the women’s meet and exhibition, around 12,000 women attended different sessions of guidance for entrepreneurship, success in business and life, etc. The exhibition-cum-sale recorded transactions of Rs 17 lakh on the very first day.