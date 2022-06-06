Malls to be set up at Tehsil places for goods made by women’s groups in Nagpur

Nagpur: Malls shall be set up through Zilla Parishad (ZP) at district headquarters as well as at tehsil places to provide a platform for exhibition and sale of goods made by women’s groups, announced Sunil Kedar, Animal Husbandry Minister.
He was speaking at ‘Saras’ exhibition going on at Mankapur Indoor Sports Complex. The three-day exhibition, having 150 stalls of women’s self-help groups, concluded on Sunday. On the inaugural day of the women’s meet and exhibition, around 12,000 women attended different sessions of guidance for entrepreneurship, success in business and life, etc. The exhibition-cum-sale recorded transactions of Rs 17 lakh on the very first day.
The district-wise transactions included: Nagpur — Rs 7.71 lakh; Wardha — Rs 1.58 lakh, Chandrapur — Rs 2.42 lakh, Bhandara — Rs 2.55 lakh, Gondia — Rs 1.73 lakh, Gadchiroli — Rs 1.22 lakh. The second day saw transactions of Rs 22 lakh. The third day figures were yet to be compiled on Sunday late evening.
On second day, Sunil Kedar and Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister of district, visited the exhibition and interacted with representatives at different stalls. Rashmi Barve, ZP President; Yogesh Kumbhejkar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZP; Sumitra Kumbhare, Vice President; Tapeshwar Vaidya, Ujwala Bodhare, Avantika Lekurwale, Kunda Raut, Ravindra Bhoyar; Dr Kamalkishor Futane, Additional CEO; Vivek Ilme, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, felicitated Kedar and Dr Raut on the occasion.
Vimala R, District Collector; Manojkumar Suryawanshi, Chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust, also graced the occasion. Dr Raut felicitated the groups whose stalls recorded the highest sale. The exhibition had various stalls, including those of handicraft items, Kosa sarees, organic agricultural produce, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, Puranpoli, pickles, home decoration items, sherbets, bedsheets, etc.
Besides, Health Department had put up stalls for examination of blood pressure, sugar level, etc. The food stalls attracted a huge crowd to taste delicacies. Cultural programmes were held everyday. The first day saw musical programme of Samita Dhapte, winner of ‘Sur Nava Dhyas Nava’ show. Kartiki Gaikwad’s songs added more value to the event on Saturday. Sunday saw noted actress Tejshree Pradhan’s live interaction in the programme ‘Gappa Tarunayichya Manatlya’.
Rashmi Barve; Ravindra Thakre, Additional Tribal Commissioner; Vijay Magar, SP; Yogesh Kumbhejkar, Sumitra Kumbhare, Dr Kamalkishor Futane, Vivek Ilme, were present prominently on the occasion.