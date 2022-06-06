NMC gears up to deal with emergencies during monsoon in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)machinery is ready for the ensuing rainy season to tackle any emergencies that may arise due to heavy rains or thunderstorms. During the season, many a time incidents of collapse of dilapidated houses, flooding of low lying locality after heavy rains tend to occur. Hence all the zones have set-up an emergency control room to rush men and machinery to affected parts and launch rescue operations.
Apart from the Fire and Emergency Department, control room will be operational 24 hours with Phone No 0712- 2540299/2540188 and Toll Free No 101 and Whatsapp No 7030972200. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B has named Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ram Joshi as Incident Commander to oversee the operations during the monsoon season, while Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, NMC, is named as Planning and Coordination Officer.
Operations Section Chief is going to be Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchke and under him Response Branch Heads would operate and carry out rescue and other works. The Fire Brigade’s office with control room at NMC Headquarters in Civil Lines would be manned in two to three shifts.
To further ensure close coordination, some officers are named as In-charge at the Control Room. They are Sonali Chavan, Executive Engineer, PWD, from June 1 to 10, Pankaj Parashar, EE, from June 11 to 20, EE Ajay Pazare (June 21 to 30), EE Vijay Gurubaxani (July 1 to 10), EE Manoj Singh (July 11 to 20), EE Naresh Shinganjode (July 21 to 30), EE A N Dahake (July 31 to August 9), EE Sachin Rakshamwar (August 10 to 19), EE Anil Gedam (August 20 to 29), EE Sanjay Mate (August 30 September 8), EE Ujjwal Dhanvijay (September 9 to 19),EE Ravindra Bundhade (September 20 to 30).
Apart from that, Electrical Department officers namely EE (Electrical) Ajay Mankar and Deputy Engineer, Public Health Engineering, Prakash Yemde, will be manning the control room from June 1 to September 30. Also in case of uprooting of trees or falling of tree branches, the clearance work would be handled by Garden Superintendent and Tree Officer Amol Chourpagar (9823391762) and Garden Supervisor Sanghadeep Fulekar (8830160002) and at Zonal-level respective Assistant Commissioner and their officers would handle the call and take-up the work.