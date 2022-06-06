NMC gears up to deal with emergencies during monsoon in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)machinery is ready for the ensuing rainy season to tackle any emergencies that may arise due to heavy rains or thunderstorms. During the season, many a time incidents of collapse of dilapidated houses, flooding of low lying locality after heavy rains tend to occur. Hence all the zones have set-up an emergency control room to rush men and machinery to affected parts and launch rescue operations.

Apart from the Fire and Emergency Department, control room will be operational 24 hours with Phone No 0712- 2540299/2540188 and Toll Free No 101 and Whatsapp No 7030972200. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B has named Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ram Joshi as Incident Commander to oversee the operations during the monsoon season, while Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, NMC, is named as Planning and Coordination Officer.