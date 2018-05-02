Shadows all day cafe serves tempting breakfast all day long!

Three friends, none of whom were in the food business used to meet everyday for gup shup over tea and doughnuts ( from Ajit Bakery).

“Why not offer such a place to Nagpurians where they can sit as long as they want with a beverage of their choice and nutritious food? They can come in as early as 7.30 a.m. have their cuppa tea with the newspaper and have eggs with salami/ sausage/bacon for breakfast too!

Thus began the journey of Restaurant Shadows so named after a popular American band of the 60s and 70s that plays soothing instrumental music.

“We wanted to give a Retro feel to Shadows, reminiscent of Coffee Houses of the 70s; so even our furniture is modeled on those lines, square tables and wooden chairs. Of course there is lounge seating too for those who want comfort and solitude. Apart from newspapers, there are books and even Kindle!” Says one of the partners of the joint. (They don’t want to be named).

The food is retro AND modern. As mentioned before there are various preparations of eggs; there is chicken too apart from Ham. They plan to introduce kheema and perhaps fish later… All at pocket friendly menu price. A combo platter costing around Rs. 300/ can be easily shared between two.

There are foot longs, sandwiches and various combos. Tea, coffee and choice of fresh juice.

What more does a hungry soul need to be satiated???

Located in a lane of Dharampeth in an old heritage kind of setting, this place has a serene and peaceful feel to it which Nagpurians are adoring.

Shadows

240, Daga House, Behind Choti Lahoree,

Opp Billborads, Dharampeth, Nagpur

0712 2971550, 9822325265