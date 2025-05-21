Nagpur’s Dr Rajshree Jain enters India Book of Records for rare stamp feat

Advertisement



Nagpur: Dr Rajshree Jain, a 67-year-old international swimmer from Nagpur, has earned a place in the prestigious India Book of Records 2025 edition for her unique and extensive collection of Indian stamp First Day Covers. Her achievement has not only brought pride to her but also to the city of Nagpur, a local Marathi daily reported..

A resident of Gandhi Chowk, Sadar, Dr Jain has been nurturing her passion for philately alongside her interests in swimming and yoga for several years. Her collection spans over five decades — from 1961 to 2014 — and comprises 1,430 First Day Covers, including:

• 456 First Day Covers with Seals

• 329 Duplicate First Day Covers with Seals

• 635 Non-duplicate First Day Covers with Seals

She submitted her impressive collection to the India Book of Records team, which officially recognized her achievement and featured her name in its upcoming edition. Dr Jain has also been awarded a medal and certificate for this extraordinary feat.

Remarkably, Dr Jain suffered a brain stroke in 2002. Despite ongoing health challenges, household responsibilities, and a rigorous training schedule in swimming and yoga, she continued to pursue her philatelic passion with unwavering dedication.

Celebrated for her multifaceted talents, Dr Jain has left a mark in competitive sports as well. In June last year, she clinched five gold medals at the Federation Cup Masters Swimming Championship held in Secunderabad (Telangana). In 2023, she won three gold medals at an international swimming competition held in Dubai. She has also bagged numerous medals in yoga competitions over the years.

“Along with sports, I wanted to achieve something different in life. Thankfully, I received constant encouragement from my husband and nephew Rahul Jain, which kept me going. I painstakingly built this collection over the years, and being acknowledged by the India Book of Records makes all the effort worth it. This is truly a proud and historic moment for me,” said Dr Rajshree Jain.

