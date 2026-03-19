Sexual harassment allegation rocks AIIMS Nagpur; probe ordered

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Nagpur: Allegations of sexual harassment have surfaced at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur (AIIMS Nagpur), with a woman resident doctor filing a formal complaint against an associate professor from the Department of Dentistry.

According to sources, the complainant approached the institute’s administration alleging inappropriate conduct by the senior faculty member. The matter has since been referred to the Vishakha Committee, the internal complaints body constituted to examine cases related to sexual harassment at the workplace, for a detailed inquiry.

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Officials confirmed that the complaint has been taken on record and that due process will be followed as per institutional guidelines and legal provisions governing workplace harassment. The committee is expected to record statements from both parties and examine relevant evidence before submitting its findings to the administration.

Meanwhile, the associate professor against whom the complaint has been lodged has denied all allegations, terming them baseless. The development has triggered intense discussion within the campus, with students and staff closely watching the outcome of the inquiry.

With the complaint filed, the probe underway, and the accused refuting the charges, attention is now focused on the findings of the Vishakha Committee, which will determine the course of action in the case.

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