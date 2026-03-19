Nagpur Police undergo key reshuffle; five Inspectors transferred

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Nagpur: In a routine administrative move aimed at strengthening field operations, Nagpur Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal on Wednesday ordered the transfer of five Police Inspectors across the city.

As per the reshuffle, Senior Police Inspector Anamika Mirzapure, who was serving at Dhantoli Police Station, has been appointed as the In-charge of Hudkeshwar Police Station. In her place, Police Inspector Sainath Ramod from Lakadganj Police Station has been assigned charge of Dhantoli.

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Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector Hridaynarayan Yadav, previously posted at Hudkeshwar, has been shifted to the Police Control Room, indicating a strategic redeployment within the force.

In another change, Senior Police Inspector Popat Dahatonde from Koradi has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), while Police Inspector Ganesh Dhumal from Kalamna Police Station will now take over charge at Koradi.

Officials described the transfers as part of a routine internal exercise to streamline functioning and improve efficiency. Sources further indicated that additional reshuffles within the Nagpur Police are likely in the coming days.

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