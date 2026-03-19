Nagpur man duped of Rs 1.68 lakh in fake Dubai tour scam on social media

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Nagpur: A Nagpur resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.68 lakh in an online fraud involving a Dubai tour package promoted on social media.

The complainant, Prabhat Salve, was planning a family trip in January 2025 when he came across a Facebook advertisement by a travel firm named PAQ Trip and Tours, offering a “No Cost EMI Tour to Dubai.” After initiating contact, he was approached by individuals identifying themselves as Khushi Saxena, Laksh Arora and Amin.

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Police said the accused offered an attractive package and shared fabricated visa documents and a fake email purportedly from IndiGo to gain credibility. Believing the documents to be genuine, Salve transferred Rs 1.68 lakh.

As the departure date approached, the accused allegedly began delaying responses and making excuses. Realising he had been duped, Salve lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police. A case has been registered under cheating and relevant provisions of the IT Act, and further probe is underway.

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