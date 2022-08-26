Security personnel dies in freak mishap at Nagpur FCI

Advertisement

Nagpur: A security personnel attached to Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Ajni area, met a tragic end after he was crushed between two trucks here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Hansaraj Shende (36), a resident of Sugat Nagar, Tathagat Chowk.

According to police sources, Shende, father of a three-year-old child, was going to fetch water when the mishap occurred at around 4 pm. A parked truck suddenly came in reverse and crushed Shende with a stationary truck parked behind, sources said. All the FCI personnel use this narrow route, riddled with loaded trucks, for their odd jobs.

Family members of the deceased staged demonstrations at FCI Nagpur demanding compensation on Friday. After the intervention of Dhantoli Police, the family members took his body for the last rites.

