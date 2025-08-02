Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major breakthrough under the ongoing Operation Shakti, the Social Security Branch (Crime Branch) of Nagpur Police, under the guidance of Hon’ble Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal, busted a sex trafficking racket on August 1, 2025.

The raid was conducted near Swag Stay Rahul Hotel, within the Ganeshpeth Police Station limits, between 5:40 PM and 12:30 AM. During the operation, police arrested one accused, identified as Sumit Eshwar Ghate, a resident of Hingna Road. Two others, Rahul and Sachin, are currently on the run.

Authorities seized property worth ₹91,000/- from the accused, which included ₹21,000/- in cash and an iPhone valued at ₹70,000/-.

In a critical rescue effort, five women victims from other states were safely recovered. Initial investigations reveal that the accused had trapped these women by promising them quick financial gains and later forced them into prostitution.

Following a complaint filed by Police Constable Kunal Masram (Buckle No. 4565), a case has been registered under Sections 143(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The arrested accused, rescued victims, and seized material have been handed over to Ganeshpeth Police Station for further investigation. A manhunt is underway to trace the absconding suspects.