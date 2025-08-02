Advertisement



Nagpur continues to make headlines this week with impactful developments across transport, law enforcement, civic safety, and public interest. From the launch of a new weekly Rewa–Pune Express train set to begin August 3, to impressive results from Nagpur Police’s ‘Operation U-Turn’ showing sharp reductions in road fatalities, the city has seen both progress and challenges. Ongoing crime crackdowns—including arrests in the Shalarth ID scam and a busted sex racket—reflect increased law enforcement activity. Meanwhile, concerns rise over the mushrooming of rooftop restaurants in residential zones, and the Bombay High Court’s directive over 10,000 open manholes brings civic accountability to the forefront.

Road Safety and Infrastructure:

Operation U-Turn by Nagpur Police in July 2025 led to a 62.5% drop in road accident deaths and 84.6% drop in serious injuries year-on-year. The operation focused on drunk driving, helmet violations, and wrong-side driving .

by Nagpur Police in July 2025 led to a and year-on-year. The operation focused on . Residents are raising alarms as new rooftop restaurants keep popping up in residential zones, often flouting zoning and fire safety norms.

keep popping up in residential zones, often flouting zoning and fire safety norms. The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench took suo-motu action on a PIL regarding 10,000+ open or damaged manholes , criticizing NMC’s negligence.

took suo-motu action on a PIL regarding , criticizing NMC’s negligence. The city’s Multi-Modal Transport Hub project is gaining momentum.

project is gaining momentum. A major multi-vehicle collision occurred on Burdi Bridge; two people reportedly fell off during the accident.

Crime & Law Enforcement:

Three more arrests were made in the ongoing Shalarth ID scam , bringing the total accused to 14.

were made in the ongoing , bringing the total accused to 14. The notorious “Looteri Dulhan” case saw a breakthrough with the arrest of a woman accused of duping multiple men through marriage-related honeytraps.

case saw a breakthrough with the arrest of a woman accused of duping multiple men through marriage-related honeytraps. A sex racket in Hingna was busted under Operation Shakti , with one key accused arrested.

was busted under , with one key accused arrested. In a major disciplinary action, four police constables were dismissed , and one suspended for their involvement in criminal activities.

, and for their involvement in criminal activities. A builder and his mother face legal action for cheating an investor of ₹3.05 crore in a property deal.

City & Business:

CAMIT President Dr. Dipen Agrawal warned that 25% US import tariffs on Indian goods could hit Maharashtra’s industries.

warned that on Indian goods could hit Maharashtra’s industries. Nagpur’s KIMS Kingsway Hospital is hosting EMPACT 2025 , a national conference on Emergency & Trauma Care , on August 2–3 .

is hosting , a national conference on , on . The city mourns the death of Pramila Tai Medhe , age 97, with tributes from CM Fadnavis and PM Modi .

, age 97, with tributes from . A massive ₹1,300 crore scam involving fake property disclosures at the Hingna Registry Office has been unearthed.

involving fake property disclosures at the has been unearthed. Starting August 3 , a new weekly Rewa–Pune Express via Nagpur will offer improved connectivity for central India.

, a will offer improved connectivity for central India. Chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh returned to a hero’s welcome in Nagpur after her win in the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup.

Nagpur Gold Rate – August 2, 2025

24K (999 purity): ₹6,230 per gram

22K: ₹5,710 per gram

Rates may vary by jeweler and locality.

Horoscope Highlights – August 2, 2025