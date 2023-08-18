Sex Racket Unearthed at Hotel Cityscape in Nagpur; 6 Girls Rescued from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi

Nagpur: A major sex racket operating out of Hotel Cityscape in the central Sadar-Chawni locality of Nagpur has been exposed as law enforcement agencies led by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and the local police unit conducted a raid. The authorities discovered a clandestine sex trade operation under the guise of spa and massage services. The raid has also led to the rescue of 6 girls from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi, who were reportedly brought to Nagpur for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The alleged mastermind, identified as Avinash Kadam, also known as Om, had been operating the Hotel Cityscape in the heart of the city. However, due to the lack of proper business management, Kadam ventured into running a sex racket under the façade of spa and massage services. This operation involved trafficking young girls and women from various cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Assam, to engage in prostitution within Nagpur.

The accused individuals, including Kamlesh Gajanan Katkamvad (42, Gurukunj Nagar, Manewada), Pinky, also known as Diya, and Pradeepkumar Thakur Kushwah (28, Salimpur, Uttar Pradesh), were arrested and booked under charges related to human trafficking and running a sex racket. Following their arrests, a detailed investigation was initiated, which led to the dismantling of the sex racket network.

According to sources, the operation extended to Manipur as well, involving the sale of a 16-year-old mute girl. The victim was identified as Mukbadhir and had been lured into the trade. Just days before the raid, she had reached out to a client in a desperate plea, revealing her dire situation. Prompt action was taken by the police, resulting in the rescue of the girl and the subsequent exposure of the sex racket.

The authorities have successfully shut down the Hotel Cityscape operation, highlighting the significance of strong law enforcement efforts in curbing human trafficking and related criminal activities. Further investigations are underway to ensure all individuals involved in the network are apprehended and brought to justice.

