SARTHI Fellowship is impetus for aspirational Students, must avail of : Atul Gawaskar

Hinghanghat: On the Independence Day, Sarthi PhD Fellowship beneficiary Atul Gavaskar shared valuable information about the Sarthi Fellowship program to empower the rural community of Aajanti Grampanchyayat, Tah-Hinganghat, Wardha. The gathering, graced by esteemed personalities such as Sarpanch Devade Madam, Upsarpanch Maroti Dhage, and Gravitas Adhikari Bawankar Saheb, aimed to enlighten over 200 villagers, including both men and women, as well as students from 9th to 12th grades and those preparing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, SSC, and Banking.

Atul Gavaskar, a beacon of educational empowerment, shared insights on how the Sarthi PhD Fellowship can be leveraged to benefit the rural populace. Addressing the needs of the community, the event emphasized the fellowship’s role in providing financial aid and guidance to students pursuing higher education, especially those aspiring for competitive examinations. The audience, comprising enthusiastic villagers and eager students, listened intently to how this fellowship could open doors to brighter futures.

The occasion resonated with a strong sense of patriotism and a commitment to rural upliftment, coinciding with the celebration of India’s Independence Day. Primary teachers and village residents were among the attendees who enthusiastically absorbed the information shared by Atul Gavaskar. This event serves as a shining example of how collaborative efforts, supported by initiatives like the Sarthi PhD Fellowship, can empower rural areas like Aajanti Grampanchyayat and nurture the educational aspirations of its residents.

