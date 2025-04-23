Sex Racket Busted in Umred, Nagpur; Woman Arrested

Advertisement
Nagpur – A woman has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from a flat in Jindal Complex, Umred, a town near Nagpur. Acting on a tip-off, Umred Police sent a decoy customer to the location on April 20, confirming the illegal activity. A raid was immediately conducted thereafter.
During the operation, one victimized woman was also rescued from the premises. According to officials, the arrested woman was allegedly paying other women ₹1,200 per client.
She was presented before the court and has been remanded to police custody until April 22 for further investigation.