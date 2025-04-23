Sex Racket Busted in Umred, Nagpur; Woman Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur – A woman has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from a flat in Jindal Complex, Umred, a town near Nagpur. Acting on a tip-off, Umred Police sent a decoy customer to the location on April 20, confirming the illegal activity. A raid was immediately conducted thereafter.

During the operation, one victimized woman was also rescued from the premises. According to officials, the arrested woman was allegedly paying other women ₹1,200 per client.

Gold Rate 23 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

She was presented before the court and has been remanded to police custody until April 22 for further investigation.

Advertisement