City Bus Service Launched in Surendragarh After Long Wait

Nagpur – A long-pending demand of Surendragarh residents has finally been fulfilled, as a new city bus service has been launched from Gupta Chowk to Sadar starting April 21. Despite being a densely populated area, Surendragarh lacked public transportation, forcing residents—especially senior citizens and students—to walk long distances to Gittikhadan or Veterinary College Square.

Taking note of these issues, local leaders Deepak Wankhede and Yugal Vidawat, under the guidance of Congress MLA Vikas Thakre, coordinated with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Transport Department to initiate the bus service. After consistent efforts, the route has now been made operational.

The newly introduced bus will run through Bhuvaneshwari Mata Mandir, Bhavani Chowk, Vidhi Bhushan, KT Nagar, Gittikhadan, and finally reach Sadar. This development has brought significant relief to local residents, who have expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Wankhede and Vidawat for their dedication.

