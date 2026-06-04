Sex Racket Busted in Nagpur’s Dhantoli; Agent Arrested for Allegedly Luring Women into Prostitution

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police has busted an alleged sex trafficking and prostitution racket operating in the Dhantoli area and arrested a 22-year-old agent accused of luring women into the trade by promising quick money.

According to police, the action was carried out on June 3 following a confidential tip-off received by the Social Security Branch. The accused has been identified as Dhammadeep Ravindra Gajbhiye (22), a resident of Bhimsen Khori in the Dabha area of Nagpur.

Police said the accused allegedly acted as a middleman, arranging meetings between women and clients and facilitating prostitution activities in exchange for money. Based on the intelligence received, the SSB team laid a trap near Mate Apartment on the road connecting Chhatrapati Chowk and the Narendra Nagar railway underpass within the jurisdiction of Dhantoli Police Station.

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The operation was conducted with the assistance of two independent witnesses and a decoy customer. During the raid, police apprehended the accused along with a woman at the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly brought the woman for prostitution and was arranging clients for financial gain. Following the operation, a case was registered at Dhantoli Police Station under Crime No. 126/2026.

The accused has been booked under Sections 143(2) and 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Police have arrested the accused, while the rescued woman has been shifted to Karuna Hostel for protection and rehabilitation.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Inspector Rahul Shire. The team included Assistant Police Inspector Shivaji Nanaware, NPC Sheshrao Raut, Police Constables Ashwin Mange, Kunal Masram, Sameer Sheikh, Kunal Bodkhe, and Woman Head Constable Aarti Chauhan.

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