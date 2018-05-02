Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Sex racket busted in Koradi, 2 women rescued

    Nagpur: A special squad led by DCP Zone V, Neelotpal on Tuesday busted a sex racket being operated near Vijay Cooperative society, Koradi Naka . Besides arresting one accused, cops have also rescued two women who were forced into flesh trade.

    According to police sources, the special squad of DCP Neelotpal comprising PI Prashant D Annachatre, Constables, Vinod Sontakke, Mrudul Nagare, Chetan Jadhav, Ashok Dubey, Ravindra Raut and Yogesh Tatoth was on patrolling duty when they received a tip-off about one, Chandrashekar Subhramaniam Mudliar (46), a resident of Vijay Cooperative Society, Koradi Naka running a sex racket at his home.

    Acting swiftly on the input, the special squad raided the Vijay Cooperative, rounded up accused Chandrashekar and also rescued two women. Social worker Sunita Sathram Dhole and Atul Natthuji Makde also assisted in the raid.

