    Published On : Tue, Jun 9th, 2020

    Operation Crackdown: Crime Branch nabs externed criminal in Besa

    Nagpur: Under Operation Crackdown — an ambitious initiative of Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay to curb flourishing criminal activities, the Unit IV of Crime Branch on Tuesday nabbed a history sheeter, Sheikh Ramzan Nazir Qureshi.

    Qureshi (26), a resident of Besa Power House has 19 cases registered against him across the various police stations in the city and has also been externed from the city limits.

    Cops on Tuesday received secret information that Qureshi had sneaked into city limits and was taking shelter near Besa Power Plant. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Unit IV lead by PI Ashok Meshram, APIs, D M Chandan, Krupashankar Shukla and Constables Prashant Kopade, Baban Raut, Nitin Aakote and driver Shrikant Marwade laid a siege in the area and nabbed Qureshi.

