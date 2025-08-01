Sex Racket Busted in Hingna, Nagpur; One Arrested, Four Women Rescued

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown under Operation Shakti, the Crime Branch Unit-1 of Nagpur Police busted a sex racket operating out of a guest house in the Hingna area. The operation led to the arrest of a 55-year-old accused, identified as Narendra Prabhakar Ninave, and the rescue of four women forced into prostitution.

The raid was conducted on July 31 at around 4:45 PM at the Mahalaxmikrupa Guest House in Kanolibara, based on a tip-off received by the police. Investigations revealed that Ninave had been allegedly coercing women into sex work and providing the premises for illegal activities.

During the raid, police seized:

Gold Rate 01 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,100 /- Gold 22 KT 91,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,10,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

₹6,000 in cash

Two mobile phones

Other materials worth ₹52,170

The rescued women were taken into protective custody, and the accused has been booked under:

IPC Section 370(2) (human trafficking)

(human trafficking) Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA)

The operation was executed under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP Vasant Padasali, DCP Rahul Makanikar, and ACP Abhijit Patil. The raid team was led by PI Amol Deshmukh and API Sachin Bhonde.

Further investigation is underway by Hingna Police.