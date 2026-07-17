Sex Racket Busted at Spa Near Chhaoni Chowk, Operator Arrested

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Nagpur Police Crime Branch Unit-1 busted an alleged sex racket operating under the guise of a spa centre near Chhaoni Chowk. During the raid, police arrested the spa operator and rescued three women. A case has been registered at Sadar Police Station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Secret Tip-Off Led to Raid

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According to police, Crime Branch Unit-1 received confidential information that Radiant Salon & Spa, located on the ground floor of Acharaj Tower near Chhaoni Chowk, was allegedly being used to run a prostitution racket under the cover of massage services.

To verify the information, police deployed a decoy customer. After confirming the illegal activity, the Crime Branch team conducted a raid in the presence of panch witnesses.

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Spa Operator Arrested

During the operation, police arrested Bhushan Nareshrao Waghmare (31), a resident of Ajay Nagar under Ambazari Police Station limits.

Investigators alleged that the accused lured women with money and forced them into prostitution while earning illegal financial gains through the racket.

Cash, Mobile Phone and Other Evidence Seized

During the raid, police seized material worth around ₹36,000, including:

₹2,000 used by the decoy customer

₹1,000 in cash collected from customers

One Android mobile phone

Used and sealed condoms

DVR box and other evidence

The seized material has been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Three Women Rescued

Police rescued three women from the premises and arranged for their medical examination. The rescued women, along with the arrested accused, were later handed over to Sadar Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Case Registered Under ITPA and BNS

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 143(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Further investigation is underway.

Crime Branch Warns of Continued Crackdown

Nagpur Police said the campaign against illegal prostitution rackets operating under the guise of spas, massage parlours and similar establishments will continue across the city. Officials warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in such illegal activities.

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