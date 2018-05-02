Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 7th, 2020

    Sex racket busted at Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall

    Nagpur: Acting on tip-off, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of city police raided Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall situated at Jayanti Nagari-V and unearthed a sex racket being operated by a woman pimp. The accused woman has been arrested and a victim girl has been rescued by the raiding cops.

    The SSB sleuths received information that a woman named Manisha Tukaram Karde alias Muskan Arvind Bharti (31), resident of Qtr No. 1, B-212, Ward No. 1, Vaigaon Ghoturli, WCL, Umred, was luring needy young girls with money and dragging them into flesh trade. Subsequently, cops sent a decoy customer and after confirmation, raided Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall at Jayanti Nagari-V. The raiding sleuths arrested the accused Manisha Karde alias Muskan Bharti and also rescued a young girl who was lured by the accused and forced into flesh trade.

    An offence was registered with Beltarodi Police Station and the arrested accused was booked under Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. Further probe is underway.

    The raid was carried out by PI Kishore Parvate, Woman PSI Smita Sonavane, PSI Atul Ingole, constables Manojsingh Chauhan, Mukunda Gormade, Pravin Fandade, NPC Amit Tripathi, woman sepoys Chhaya Raut, Shima Baghel, Deepika Danode, social activists Pratibha Patil, Shakuntala Raut under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne, DCP Gajanan Rajmane and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Sex racket busted at Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall
    Sex racket busted at Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall
    Maharashtra News
    सब ज्युनियर अॅथलेटीक्स स्पर्धेत बीकेसीपी स्कुल चे खेडाळु अव्वल
    सब ज्युनियर अॅथलेटीक्स स्पर्धेत बीकेसीपी स्कुल चे खेडाळु अव्वल
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    सौर कृषीपंपाद्वारे शेतकऱ्यांना दिवसा वीज पुरवठा होणार शेतकऱ्यांना दिलासा देणारा अर्थसंकल्प- डॉ. नितीन राऊत, ऊर्जामंत्री
    Hindi News
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    Trending News
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Petrol, diesel to cost more; stamp duty in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur reduced
    Maharashtra Budget 2020-21: Petrol, diesel to cost more; stamp duty in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur reduced
    Featured News
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    Trending In Nagpur
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Sex racket busted at Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall
    Sex racket busted at Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    के-सारा-सारा शापिंग मॉल के गॉर्जस ब्यूटी सलून में देह व्यापार, दलाल महिला अरेस्ट
    के-सारा-सारा शापिंग मॉल के गॉर्जस ब्यूटी सलून में देह व्यापार, दलाल महिला अरेस्ट
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur man with Coronavirus symptoms tests negative
    Nagpur man with Coronavirus symptoms tests negative
    जमशेदजी टाटा की स्मृति में स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर आयोजित
    जमशेदजी टाटा की स्मृति में स्वास्थ्य जांच शिविर आयोजित
    दुर्बल घटक समिति अंतर्गत कामकाज रोकने से उग्र हुआ सत्तापक्ष
    दुर्बल घटक समिति अंतर्गत कामकाज रोकने से उग्र हुआ सत्तापक्ष
    नागपुर के यस बैंक में ग्राहको की भीड़, ग्राहकों में जबरदस्त डर
    नागपुर के यस बैंक में ग्राहको की भीड़, ग्राहकों में जबरदस्त डर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145