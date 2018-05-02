Sex racket busted at Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall

Nagpur: Acting on tip-off, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of city police raided Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall situated at Jayanti Nagari-V and unearthed a sex racket being operated by a woman pimp. The accused woman has been arrested and a victim girl has been rescued by the raiding cops.

The SSB sleuths received information that a woman named Manisha Tukaram Karde alias Muskan Arvind Bharti (31), resident of Qtr No. 1, B-212, Ward No. 1, Vaigaon Ghoturli, WCL, Umred, was luring needy young girls with money and dragging them into flesh trade. Subsequently, cops sent a decoy customer and after confirmation, raided Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall at Jayanti Nagari-V. The raiding sleuths arrested the accused Manisha Karde alias Muskan Bharti and also rescued a young girl who was lured by the accused and forced into flesh trade.

An offence was registered with Beltarodi Police Station and the arrested accused was booked under Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. Further probe is underway.

The raid was carried out by PI Kishore Parvate, Woman PSI Smita Sonavane, PSI Atul Ingole, constables Manojsingh Chauhan, Mukunda Gormade, Pravin Fandade, NPC Amit Tripathi, woman sepoys Chhaya Raut, Shima Baghel, Deepika Danode, social activists Pratibha Patil, Shakuntala Raut under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne, DCP Gajanan Rajmane and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar.