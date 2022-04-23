Sex racket busted at Glow Spa in posh Dharampeth locality

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have reportedly busted a sex racket being operated at Glow Spa, on VIP Road in posh Dharampeth area locality. Cops have nabbed accused Tulsi Prabhas Barikdaar (33) and rescued two women.

The accused Barikdaar had lured two victims into prostitution by promising them money. He would also provide a safe house for his customers for this immoral act. Based on the tip-off, the team of Sitabuldi Police comprising API Kadam and team cops laid a trap and sent a decoy customer to Barikdaar. As soon as the deal was struck, the decoy customer singled cops outside. Following which, cops raid the premises and rescue two women. Besides arresting Barikdaar, cops have also seized materials worth Rs 21,000 in this connection.

An offence under Sections 370, 370 (A) of the IPC read with Sub-section of 3,4,5,7, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1959 was registered in this regard.

