Get together of students held at Tirpude College of Social Work

Nagpur: A get together was organised by MIRPM & DHRM students from Tirpude College of Social Work (Autonomous Institute) recently in the college premises. It was a special occasion for students and faculty members since such an event was organised after a long gap owing to Covid restrictions.

The event kick-started with the welcoming of chief guest VanitaTirpude, a noted social worker and Working President of Yugantar Education Society, Nagpur. Head of Department MIRPM Section, V G Nair introduced the chief guest and presented the achievement report of the MIRPM Section.

Meritorious students of the department were felicitated by the chief guest who guided and motivated students and faculty members. Krishna Tiwari was awarded first merit, while Saumya Raut and Manali Jain were awarded second and third places respectively.

Various games and activities were also organised by students. Suraj Kumar and Nitu Mishra were adjudged as Mr MIRPM and Miss MIRPM respectively by a panel of judges which included Shikha Singh and Nikha Arora who are Nagpur based entrepreneurs.

The event concluded with dinner organised by students. Volunteer students Amish Ukani, Kiran Patel, Kushagra Khadatkar, Sagar Biswas, PiyushTripathi, TanujaTembhekar, Yuvraj Yadav worked hard to make the event a grand success. College staff member Alpesh Rangari and faculty member Akash Prasad took active interest in making the program successful. Sagar Biswas conducted the proceedings and proposed the vote of thanks.

