Rape victim turns hostile but court convicts man on basis of DNA tests in Nagpur

Nagpur: Relying on DNA test report, a Nagpur court convicted an accused in the rape case of a minor girl and sentenced him to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI).

The minor, who became pregnant because of the rape, turned hostile during the trial. The court, however, held the man guilty as DNA tests of the rape survivor, the accused and the foetus matched with each other.

The Additional Sessions Judge S A Shrikhande, on Friday, found Suraj Kundan Parate (23) guilty after the charges of raping a minor girl were proved against him. A resident of Binaki Sonar Toli, Mehandibag Road, Suraj had established an amorous relationship with a 17-year-old girl. On September 17, 2019, the girl was reported missing. Following a complaint lodged by her aunt, Hudkeshwar Police had registered a case of kidnapping under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After she was traced, it was revealed that she conceived after being raped by Suraj.

Subsequently, cops arrested Suraj on charges under Sections 363, 376(2)(N) of the IPC, read with Sections 4 and6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act on September 18, 2019. After her abortion, the DNA samples were collected. API Shubhangi Motghare, who investigated the case, chargesheeted Suraj.

Even though the victim, her father and complainant aunt turned hostile during the trials, the DNA report submitted to the court revealed that the victim and Suraj were the biological parents of the foetus. On the basis of the DNA report, the court sentenced Suraj to 10 years RI for the offence under Section 376(2)(N) of the IPC. For the offence under Section 363 of the IPC, the court sentenced him to three years RI with a fine of Rs 1,000. If he failed to pay the fine, he would undergo additional one month RI.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vijaya Balpande represented the State. Adv V M Meshram was the defence counsel.

