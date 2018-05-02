Sewa Sadan School to Stop Private Bus Use

– To Encourage Students to Ply By Metro Trains

NAGPUR : Maha Metro continued efforts to promote use of its train services instead of private vehicles have been regularly bearing fruit. Many institutions and individuals have started availing of Metro services and stopped using other vehicles. Taking a cue from this, Sewa Sadan School, adjacent to Jhansi Rani Square Metro Station, has announced that it would not ply its bus and instead encourage students to travel by Metro train.

This was decided in a recent parent-teacher’s meeting held in the school premises. Parents of students studying in Class Fifth to Tenth attended the meeting. The Principal of Sewa Sadan Shikshan Sanstha and Ambassador for Jhansi Rani Square Metro Station Smt Sadhanatai Hingwe chaired the meeting. A good number of parents attended the meeting.

Maha Metro officials who attended the meeting resolved parents’ queries by giving detailed information about Maha Card, Metro Services and end to end connectivity. The details about Metro services like stations, train timings and other details were shared with the students, parents and even the teaching and non-teaching staff of Sewa Sadan School.

The students’ parents promised that they would ensure that their wards would travel by Maha Metro and desist form using personal or private vehicles. The Sevasadan School management too, declared the closure of Private Bus service and instead promote extensive use of Metro train services and also its last mile connectivity through feeder service.

A stall was placed inside the School premises for this parents meet to promote the use of Maha Cards. The students’ parents and the School staff gave a good response to the sale of Maha Card.