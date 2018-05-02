Maharashtra government issues new curbs for Nagpur and other cities, check full list here

As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are on a rise for the 12th consecutive day, the state government has issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines for Nagpur, Mumbai and Amravati.

On Friday (February 19), the state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise in the last three months.

According to the Maharashtra government, eight districts in the state have reported an average spike of 8% in the new cases of coronavirus in the last week. These districts are Nagpur, Pune, Nasik, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola and Buldhana.

In addition to the already existing lockdown and curfew in Wardha and Yavatmal, new curbs have been announced for Nagpur, Amravati and other districts of the state. Here’s a list of all restrictions in place:

Nagpur

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in a freshly released order has imposed a 50% restriction capacity on wedding halls. The NMC has said that only 20 people will be allowed in funerals.

Mumbai

The BMC on Thursday (February 18) issued a new set of strict rules. Residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus will be sealed and people who will flout coronavirus rules will be prosecuted. Travellers from Brazil will have to remain under seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine. The people in-home quarantine will be stamped so that they can’t flout quarantine rules.

Amravati, Akola

Weekend lockdown in Amravati and Akola will start from 8pm today (February 20) to 7am on Monday (February 23). Apart from essential services, everything else will remain closed.

Amravati Collector Shailesh Naval said all establishments, including hotels and restaurants, would stay open only till 8 pm (from earlier 10 pm) on weekdays while only five people will be allowed at religious ceremonies.

During the weekend lockdown, all markets and other establishments will remain shut. Swimming pools and indoor games, too, will remain closed.

Wardha

In Wardha, a weekend night curfew has been imposed from 8 pm on Saturday (February 20), till 8 pm on Monday (February 22). Only essential services and medical stores will be allowed to operate during the curfew period. Petrol pumps and fuel stations will remain closed in Wardha. Wardha District Collector Prerna H said that schools and colleges in the district have also been ordered to be closed till further notice.

Yavatmal

Yavatmal district administration in the state has ordered a 10-day lockdown from Thursday (February 18) night. Apart from essential services being operational, only fifty people will be allowed at weddings. Schools and colleges will remain closed till further notice and no religious functions will be allowed.