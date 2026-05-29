Severe Water Shortage Hits Nagpur’s Besa Area; Rapid Growth Outpaces Infrastructure

Nagpur: A serious water crisis has emerged in Besa and several rapidly developing neighborhoods of Nagpur, leaving residents struggling with irregular and inadequate water supply. The issue is being attributed to rapid population growth and unplanned urban expansion, which have placed immense pressure on the city’s existing water infrastructure.

Once a relatively small residential locality, Besa has transformed into a major urban hub over the past few years. However, civic infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the area’s rapid development. Residents of Hudkeshwar, Mhalgi Nagar, Manewada, Besa, Beltarodi, Ayodhya Nagar, and Narsala have been reporting frequent disruptions and insufficient water supply.

With temperatures continuing to rise, many households are facing dry taps for extended periods. As a result, residents have been forced to rely on private water tankers, significantly increasing their monthly expenses and adding financial strain to families already coping with rising living costs.

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The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Water Works Department has acknowledged the issue, stating that repeated power outages at pumping stations in Hudkeshwar, Besa, and Ayodhya Nagar have disrupted water distribution in several areas.

However, residents argue that the crisis extends beyond temporary technical failures. Experts warn that unless the city undertakes a planned and long-term expansion of its water distribution network to match population growth, the situation could worsen in the coming years.

The challenges faced by Besa and surrounding areas are increasingly being viewed as a warning sign for rapidly expanding cities. Urban planners and residents alike stress that essential infrastructure—including water supply, electricity, and road networks—must be developed alongside urban growth to prevent similar crises from affecting more communities in the future.

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