Several Bridges on Nag River in Dangerous Condition

High Court reveals that several bridges along Nag River are in poor condition, orders audit and repair before the monsoon

Nagpur: During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by flood victims from Ramgapol Bachuka and others regarding the Amdharji flyover-related flood disaster and compensation, several new revelations came to light on Tuesday. The petitioners raised concerns about the poor condition of several bridges along the 17-kilometer stretch of the Nag River. As a result, the Bombay High Court directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to conduct an audit of these bridges and ensure repairs are made before the monsoon.

Encroachments Along Riverbanks Also Addressed by Court

During the hearing, the NMC informed the court that numerous encroachments had occurred along the banks of the Nag River, which had obstructed the river’s flow. So far, 159 encroachments have been removed. The court ordered the removal of any remaining encroachments as well.

River Cleaning and Obstruction Removal Directed

The NMC also reported that the cleaning of Nag River had already started, with 9 kilometers of the 17-kilometer stretch cleaned so far. The court directed that the remaining stretch be cleaned before the monsoon. Additionally, it was pointed out that some areas had been filled in and roads constructed, blocking the river’s natural flow. One such area near Ghat Road caught the court’s attention, and it ordered the NMC to restore the river’s original flow immediately.

Mahamate to Expand and Build Safety Walls

The court was informed that the responsibility of widening the river’s mouth and the surrounding area to 18 meters for the first 500 meters had been assigned to MahaMetro. Some work has already been completed, and the court directed that the entire 500-meter stretch be expanded to 18 meters and safety walls be constructed by May 15.

Hydraulic Testing Report to Be Submitted by July 15

In the previous hearing, the issue of conducting hydraulic testing of Nag River was raised. On Tuesday, the court directed that the hydraulic testing for the 17-kilometer stretch of the river be completed and a report submitted to the court by July 15.

Legal Representation:

Advocate Tushar Mandalekar represented the petitioners, while Advocate Jaamini Kasat appeared on behalf of the NMC during the hearing.

