Wed, Aug 7th, 2019

Seventh-Day Adventist School’s Aman Kashyap wins gold medal in Table Tennis

Nagpur: Aman Kashyap, a student of Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School, bagged gold medal in CISCE Inter-Zonal Table Tennis Tournament held at Pune’s Kalyani Nagar. The tournament, organised by Delhi’s CISCE Board, was held from July 30 to August 1.

Displaying excellent skills in the final match, Aman Kashyap trounced Pune’s Pranav by a margin of 11-5, 11-9 and pocketed gold medal. Following this feat, Aman has secured his place for regional tournament of CISCE.

The Principal Santosh Arsud, Treasurer Sumit Bhople, Headmaster Prakash Sathe, Sandeep Pandit have congratulated Aman for the gold medal and also wished him good luck in the coming tournament. Aman was trained and guided by Sports Teacher Uttam Rahate, Sudhir Nanne, and Padmajalaxmi Ahir.

