Nagpur Startup felicitated by Abhishek Bachchan as Forbes India 30 under 30 at Mumbai .

It is a matter of pride that a Nagpur innovator Ritu Malhotra ,Pratik harde & mentor B.C. Bhartia has been recognized as Forbes India 30 under 30 at glittering felicitation ceremony held at four seasons Hotel ,Worli Mumbai by Forbes India magazine for EzySpit – an idea that will change India and save millions of lives at the hands of cine star Abhishekha Bachchan.

EzySpit – World’s first spit pack product is a unique product which helps in avoiding spitting in public place or making walls red all over. Spitting & liquid waste in the street is one of the growing concerns of sanitation issues around the world. This innovation and concept was appricated. This lead to seletion said Pratik Harde Co-founders

The selection was done after due process adopted by Forbes magazine expert team. They selected 36 innovators after Pan India survey and held interviews and verification of products.

B C Bhartia, their mentor and hand holder said that it is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 970 entries from India. Bhartia further said that they are also recognized by 1) Forbes Asia as Forbes 30 under 30 2019, Recognised as women entrepreneurial research 2019 , shortlisted as the regional Finalist for entrepreneurial world cup 2019,Shortlisted as the regional finalist in Young Champions on the earth 2019 by UN ENVIRONMENT . The finals be held in Detroit USA on 27th oct this year.

Ritu Malhotra proudly said that CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) & Godrej has awarded her women startup of the year 2018 with cash prise of 5 lakh rupees , ISGF ( India Smart Grid Forum ) awarded as “Smart Startup of the year 2019″ She was also Awarded by Maharashtra government as ” Innovation of the year “, Times of India Recognised her as ” Nagpur Heroes 2019″ She was proud recipient of NMC ( Nagpur Municipal Corporation ) “Mayor Innovation award 2019 ”

Pratik Harde said that now the production line is coming in place. Commercial Production will start soons. Research Team is working on further application of product.

Those who were prominently present were Sunny Leone, Manushri Chiller, Mayanti Langar, Jusprit Bumrah & and others.