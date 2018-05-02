Setting a bench mark in the world of pageants, Golden Events’ “Celerity India 2021” concludes in Nagpur

Nagpur: What a revolutionary afternoon it was for the world of Pageants! Celerity India 2021 organized by Golden Events was a spectacular Pageant which displayed equality in every way. It had participants of every body type, age and with disabilities as well along with the other participants which proved the vision and message which the organizer Sonali Pawan Arora wanted to give. She wanted to break the basic stereotypical rules which pageants normally have that only which the society defines as good looking and able people can participate in pageants.

The Event was inaugurated by Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari and he appreciated the fact that covid awareness was also done through the participants on stage by holding slogans.

The winners were Anisha Bodele , Ankita Yadav, Vidya Bhute and Hardeek Khalatkar. For the first time in the history of Pageants in Maharashtra, a Pageant had crowned its Mr. Category Winner as well. The runner ups were Badal Sharma, Avi Katre, Preeti Sen, Priyanka Daga, Ayesha Khan, Veronica Michael, Vaishali Waghmare and Svetlana Bagadia. This Pageant has indeed set a bench mark in Pageantry.

“While the world was grappling with the negativity of Covid pandemic, dark clouds were looming on the future of the budding artists. Many were tense and had no options at their sight. Thus, in a bid to spread some positivity during the drastic pandemic, we at Golden Events decided to hold “Celerity India 2021” to promote talent amid several difficulties, said Sonali Pawan Arora, director, Golden Events.

The Show director and choreographer of the Pageant was Kanak Bhowmik. The groomers were Neha Godbole, Dr. Vartika Patil, Madhumita Gubre and Asma Upare.

The Backstage team consisted of Harijas Khatri, Anmol Wade and Nagina Bopche. The official photographers were Jeevak Gajbhiye, Urvakshi Dupattawala and Hitesh Bhagat. The Jury members were Neelima Kapuria, Alfiya Sheikh, Madhumita Gubre, Shrinivas Shiras and Dr. Vartika Patil.

The Pageant was supported with articles and designs by Durgesh Dixit, Kashish NX, Blings Jewels by Sapna Jariya and food Partners were Pizzzenia and Nawabs. The Celebrity Guests were “The Golden Guys”. Celebrities were managed by Vicky Jangde and Meena Bhanarkar. Golden Events expressed special gratitude towards Praveenji Bhisikar (Corporator Prabhag 5).