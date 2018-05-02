Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    16 first-time MPs among 36 new inductees in Cabinet, Here’s the full list of new portfolios

    New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to take the additional charge as the Union Minister of the brand new Ministry of Cooperation, announced as part of the mega reshuffle of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet. The new ministry was announced just a day ago for realising the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’.

    The all-new Ministry of Co-operation is expected to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. It will help deepen Co-operatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots.

    A total of 43 ministers took oath today in the much-speculated fuelling of the Modi engine. Several key figures of the government including IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javekar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, among others were dropped from the Union Cabinet today.

    Meanwhile, Jyotiradtiya Scindia secured a Cabinet berth as the Civil Aviation minister, which was once handled by his father Madhavrao Scindia. Former Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been given Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs.

    Meanwhile, the crucial Health Ministry went to Mansukh Mandaviya, who will also take charge as the Minister of Chemical Fertilizers.

    See the full list HERE

