Koradi cops bust gang of six goons planning dacoity

Nagpur: Koradi police have busted a gang of six armed goons planning a dacoity in the wee hours of Wednesday. Cops have seized a mini van, sword, a big knife, wooden and iron rods from possession of the arrested gang members.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Siddarth Khandare (23) of Indora, Manish Manohar Waghmare (28) of Shrawasti Nagar, Rishabh Khushal Ghore (24) of Hudco Colony, Jaripatka, Pritam Rajendra Indurkar (30) of Jaripatka, Vicky Vinod Hanvate (20) of Koradi and Nilesh Raju Raut (19) of Jaibhim Nagar.

The gang had assembled behind Koradi Devi Mandir on Suradevi village road in the wee hours of Wednesday. A patrolling team of Koradi police, led by PSI Sarkate, received secret information about the gang hiding at the dark place. Acting swiftly, the police team reached the spot and rounded up the gang members. Cops have seized a mini van (MH-40/N 3982), a sword, a big knife, wooden and iron rods from possession of the arrested gang members. The collective value of seized material is Rs 2.21 lakh.

Koradi Woman ASI Shobha registered an offence under Sections 399, 34 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and put the gang members behind the bars.