Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jul 7th, 2021

    Koradi cops bust gang of six goons planning dacoity

    Nagpur: Koradi police have busted a gang of six armed goons planning a dacoity in the wee hours of Wednesday. Cops have seized a mini van, sword, a big knife, wooden and iron rods from possession of the arrested gang members.

    The accused have been identified as Yogesh Siddarth Khandare (23) of Indora, Manish Manohar Waghmare (28) of Shrawasti Nagar, Rishabh Khushal Ghore (24) of Hudco Colony, Jaripatka, Pritam Rajendra Indurkar (30) of Jaripatka, Vicky Vinod Hanvate (20) of Koradi and Nilesh Raju Raut (19) of Jaibhim Nagar.

    The gang had assembled behind Koradi Devi Mandir on Suradevi village road in the wee hours of Wednesday. A patrolling team of Koradi police, led by PSI Sarkate, received secret information about the gang hiding at the dark place. Acting swiftly, the police team reached the spot and rounded up the gang members. Cops have seized a mini van (MH-40/N 3982), a sword, a big knife, wooden and iron rods from possession of the arrested gang members. The collective value of seized material is Rs 2.21 lakh.

    Koradi Woman ASI Shobha registered an offence under Sections 399, 34 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and put the gang members behind the bars.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Man”s death sparks tension in Pardi area of Nagpur ; locals say police thrashed him, cops deny
    Man”s death sparks tension in Pardi area of Nagpur ; locals say police thrashed him, cops deny
    ‘Meet Mask-Lisa’: Nagpur police’s meaningful twist to Leonardo da Vinci’s painting wins internet
    ‘Meet Mask-Lisa’: Nagpur police’s meaningful twist to Leonardo da Vinci’s painting wins internet
    Setting a bench mark in the world of pageants, Golden Events’ “Celerity India 2021” concludes in Nagpur
    Setting a bench mark in the world of pageants, Golden Events’ “Celerity India 2021” concludes in Nagpur
    Koradi cops bust gang of six goons planning dacoity
    Koradi cops bust gang of six goons planning dacoity
    Fake woman cop tries to rob another woman, arrested
    Fake woman cop tries to rob another woman, arrested
    Nagpur continues to report zero Covid deaths, reports 20 fresh cases, active cases at 155
    Nagpur continues to report zero Covid deaths, reports 20 fresh cases, active cases at 155
    Winter Session of State Legislature in Nagpur from Dec 7
    Winter Session of State Legislature in Nagpur from Dec 7
    PM Modi Cabinet Revamp: 43 New Ministers Take Oath Today
    PM Modi Cabinet Revamp: 43 New Ministers Take Oath Today
    Mosquito buzz: Dreaded dengue grips Nagpur with rise in cases
    Mosquito buzz: Dreaded dengue grips Nagpur with rise in cases
    Hubby, ‘Tantrik,’ arrested for torturing, exploiting woman sexually
    Hubby, ‘Tantrik,’ arrested for torturing, exploiting woman sexually
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145