Sessions grants interim regular bail to accused Rajesh Baraskar in job scam case

Nagpur– Sessions court presided over by SS Deshpande has granted interim regular bail to accused Rajesh Baraskar R/o Pune.

He was arrested on 24/08/2019 for the offences punishable under Section 420, 467, 468, 471, 482, 201, 120(B) R/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with the coaccused in crime No. 38/2019 on the basis of complaint lodged by one Nikhil Dattuji Thakre.

It is alleged by the prosecution that one Milind Meshram, Nikita Meshram, Sumit Meshram Ganesh Deshmukh, Pooja Deshmukh, Rajesh Baraskar, Vidyasagar Raut, Dharmakirti Maberao and Shiwali Dhargawe were running job consultancy of Mstar business solution. .

It is alleged that, Sumit Meshram along with his wife Nikita Meshram, Dhir Khurana and Raj Yadav hatched a conspiracy in furtherance of their common intention and gained confidence and lured him for the employment in the Railway Department by receiving an amount of Rs. 11,50,000/ for providing job. It is also alleged that Sumit Meshram along with his wife Nikita Meshram, Dhir Khurana and Raj Yadav have obtained original documents of the informant and they have issued a forged appointment letter to the informant. On basis of said complaint the aforesaid offences came to be registered against the applicant and he was arrested on 27.3.2019.

During the course of investigation Milind meshram was arrested and accused Rajesh Baraskar was also arrested. From custody of Rajesh Acer laptop was seized which contained soft copy of various forged and bogus job letters, appointment letter issued to various persons.

Taking into consideration the facts of the case accused Rajesh was ordered to be released on interim regular bail.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Rajesh Baraskar.